AIIMS nurses on mass casual leave today

New Delhi, March 17: Almost all services, including emergency, OP Departments, and planned surgeries affected after nearly 5,000 nurses at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went on mass casual leave on Friday, alleging the hospital administration of discrimination in the roll out of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The nurses, who held meetings with the outgoing Deputy Director, Administration, V Srinivas, have demanded that they be given revision in their pay scales and a hike in allowances.

The emergency services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences would be affected. However, the out patient departments and other medical services will continue as usual.

“We have clearly told the administration that if our entire pay grade is not enhanced from Rs 4,600 to Rs 5,400 then we will go on indefinite strike from March 27 onwards,” said a senior nurse at the hospital.

They have also sought enhancement in their nursing allowances by Rs 7,800.

“We are protesting against the retrograde recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Our demand is that the entry pay grade for staff nurses should be increased to Rs 5,400 from the existing Rs 4,600 and the nursing allowance should be enhanced by Rs 7,800. Besides, risk allowance and night duty allowances should be given to all nurses as it is given to all other government employees. If the demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike from March 27,” said Harish Kumar Kajla, president of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nurses Union while adding that all our demands over the last year have fallen on deaf ears.

According to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences authorities, the proposal of the nurses has been sent to the Health Ministry for consideration.