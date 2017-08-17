AIIMS: Patients getting neglected, only people with sources get treatment

New Delhi, August 17: An exasperated patient at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences declared that “Only those who have sources get treated in the hospital without any problem while others without any connection with the authorities would have to go through a long wait for their turn.”

According to media reports, the New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences revealed a shocking identity. In the hospital premises, hundreds of patients are waiting for the treatment in the open- full of rodents. A patient who travelled all the way from west Bengal’s Kolkata came to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to get treated for cancer. She said that “I was compelled to vacate my bed at the hospital authorities even before I was fit after a session of chemotherapy.” Another patient who came from Bihar said that even after he was diagnosed with cancer, he did not receive any treatment yet. The patient awaiting his turn for the appointment for over 7 months now.

Domi Mandal, a daily wage laborer hailing from Bihar, got seriously injured in the eye when got hit by stone during work. He said that after giving some primary treatment, the doctors did not even check the injury for 15 days. Domi Mandal said that he lost sight in his right eye, and is not sure when his chance for treatment would come.

Santosh Kumar, also from Bihar said that after getting critically injured from his work place said that he is waiting outside the hospital for more than a week. He is yet to get a primary treatment. The patients are compelled to take the difficulties of the climate for just one appointment of the doctors.

The hospital security staff commented on this issue in an ironical manner that “they need fresh air, so they are waiting in the open.” A person visited the hospital for the treatment of his daughter, a cancer patient. The person said that the doctors and the authorities are least worried about the conditions of the patients. He added that ” I am running continuously for my daughter’s treatment, but the doctors are not giving me time even after such a long wait.”

Even after waiting outside in the open after 5 pm, the patients are not granted permission to stay inside the hospital premises. This results in most of the patients staying on the road and outside metro stations for weeks and months, in spite of the scorching heat and rains during monsoon.

Dr. AK Gadpaile of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospitals in Delhi also expressed on the issue that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is allowed to refuse treatment for patients in critical conditions. They do so as the permission is given to do like that.