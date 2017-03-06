AIIMS submits Jayalalithaa’s medical report to TN Govt.

Chennai, March 06: According to the request from Tamil Nadu Government, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday handed over former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s health records to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

The report on former CM Jayalalithaa’s death was sought by current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady Palaniswamy.

As per the reports, the Tamil Nadu government had requested All India Institute of Medical Sciences, on March 5, to hand over the records of the visit of its doctors to Tamil Nadu for official records.

An interesting fact is that the content of the report, submitted to the health secretary of Tamil Nadu, is not known yet.

The Tamil Nadu Government yesterday rejected former chief minister O Panneerselvam’s claims on late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Jayalalithaa’s death.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr.C Vijayabaskar accused the former CM Panneerselvam of spreading false information among the people regarding the health conditions of Jayalalithaa.

“O Panneerselvam has been repeatedly spreading baseless information among people regarding health conditions of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Panneerselvam stands as the first culprit in the intuition that he is now raising about the medical treatment that Jayalalithaa was being given,” told Dr. C Vijayabaskar.

On February 28, 12MPs from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, as a part of the Panneerselvam group, met President Pranab Kumar Mukherjee in New Delhi and handed over a petition seeking an enquiry into the medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa before her demise on December 5, 2016.

The group of Mp’s also sought an enquiry into the incidents that occurred at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence on September 22 before she was admitted to Apollo hospital, Chennai.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) had appointed a team of specialist doctors to visit Chennai 5 times between the period of October 5, 2016, to December 6, 2016, under Dr GC Khilnani, who headed the team.

Jayalalithaa passed away after a prolonged illness on December 5, 2016, at Apollo Hospital.