AGRA,Oct26: A 64-year-old seniorAligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor, a cancer patient, died at the varsity’s hospital after the authorities could not arrange an ambulance for him for over six hours, bringing the establishment under the lens for medical negligence once again.

Professor D Murthy’s Ailing AMU professor waits for ambulance for 6 hrs, dies in Aligarh doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) had advised that he be shifted to a Delhi hospital after his condition deteriorated following surgery on Sunday . Murthy was the chairman of AMU’s department of modern Indian languages. Last month, five doctors of JNMC were booked for neg ligence after a student died of dengue during treatment at the hospital.

AMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah (Retd) told TOI that he had formed a three-member pan el to investigate the episode.Vowing necessary action against the guilty, Shah said “prima facie” the delay seemed to be the result of negligence by ad ministrative staff, not doctors. He said it was because of de lays in the comple tion of formalities and paper work that an ambulance could not be arranged in time. He said the inquiry report would be submitted to him by November 5.

JNMC principal Tariq Mansoor said Murthy suffered from an advanced malignancy. He was on ventilator, and could only be shifted to Delhi in a ventilator-equipped ambulance (which is available to AMU employees), he said, and added that there was a “little” delay in completing the paper work. Dr Mohammad Aslam, a surgeon at JNMC, admitted to “procedural delays” in arranging an ambulance. But he added that Prof Murthy had not been keeping well for some time, and had ignored doctors’ advice that he get admitted to hospital. He said the professor came to JNMC only on Sunday , when his condition was “bad”.

Mustafa Zaidi, secretary of AMU Teachers’ Union (AMUTA), described Murthy’s death as “a blatant case of negligence” and sought strict action against those responsible. Members of AMU’s students’ union alleged that this was just the latest among “numerous cases of serious medical negligence by JNMC authorities” and demanded action against the erring staff.