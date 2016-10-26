Ailing AMU professor waits for ambulance for 6 hrs, dies in Aligarh
AGRA,Oct26: A 64-year-old seniorAligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor, a cancer patient, died at the varsity’s hospital after the authorities could not arrange an ambulance for him for over six hours, bringing the establishment under the lens for medical negligence once again.
JNMC principal Tariq Mansoor said Murthy suffered from an advanced malignancy. He was on ventilator, and could only be shifted to Delhi in a ventilator-equipped ambulance (which is available to AMU employees), he said, and added that there was a “little” delay in completing the paper work. Dr Mohammad Aslam, a surgeon at JNMC, admitted to “procedural delays” in arranging an ambulance. But he added that Prof Murthy had not been keeping well for some time, and had ignored doctors’ advice that he get admitted to hospital. He said the professor came to JNMC only on Sunday , when his condition was “bad”.
“Even after we referred him to Delhi, an ambulance was not available for hours,” said Mohammad Aslam, the chairman of the Surgery department of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in the university.
Professor Murthy headed the university’s Department of Modern Indian Languages.
The university’s teachers have alleged negligence.
Last month, five doctors of the hospital were charged after a student died of dengue while being treated at the hospital.