AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi says they voted for opposition candidate Meira Kumar

New Delhi, July 17: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said they voted for Opposition candidate Meira Kumar for the post of the President.

“We have decided to support Meira Kumar. But a non-congress candidate would have been better for this post,” Owaisi told ANI.

Owaisi and his nine legislators in Telangana and Maharashtra will cast their votes for the Opposition candidate.

The party has seven members in the Telangana Assembly and two in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Congress-led opposition nominated Kumar to face National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Many of the Opposition parties including the Janata Dal (Secular), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are backing Kumar.

While Kovind, apart from the NDA allies, is being supported by major non-NDA parties like the JD-U, the BJD, the AIADMK, the TRS and the YSR-Congress. (ANI)