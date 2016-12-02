Aiming to acquire more customers, Airtel Payments Bank links talktime with savings accounts

New Delhi, Dec 2: Aiming to acquire more customers, Airtel Payments Bank on Friday said for every rupee deposited in its savings bank account, customers will get one minute of talk time on their Airtel mobile number.

“Any customer opening a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank, will get one minute of talk time on his/her Airtel mobile for every rupee deposited,” the company statement said here.

If a customer opens an account with a deposit of Rs 1,000 then he/she will get 1,000 minutes of free talk time on his/her Airtel mobile number. “The talk time can be used for calling all over India. This benefit is applicable on first time deposits only,” it added.

“We are leveraging Airtel’s telecom ecosystem to bring banking services to the doorsteps of every Indian. We are confident that this additional benefit along with the industry-best interest rate on deposits will encourage customers to open accounts with us and give a big boost to customer acquisition,” said Shashi Arora, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank.