AIMPLB woman member Rukhsana Nikhat Lari ousted from the board: Reason is she opposed triple talaq

Lucknow, April 18: Rukhsana Nikhat Lari, the woman member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) denied to renew the membership after she opposing pronouncement of triple talaq in one sitting.

Zafaryab Jilani, the secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) confirmed the news and he says that the decision was taken at the AIMPLB’s meeting in Kolkata in November last year”.

“Rukhsana Nikhat Lari was invited to attend the meeting session in Kolkata. But since her three-year term had come to an end, the board did not renew her membership,” Zafaryab Jilani said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had 101 permanent and around 150 term members, who are elected every three years according to the recommendation of the permanent members.

Asked whether all the term members were replaced every three years, Zafaryab Jilani said the decision on the renewal of membership and retaining a particular member was the prerogative of the permanent members.

“The AIMPLB board has renewed terms of several members but it is done on a case-to-case basis,” he said.

Rukhsana Nikhat Lari is a former principal of a girls’ degree college in Lucknow.

When contacted, she said she had not received any communication from the AIMPLB Board regarding her termination from the post. In a response to this Zafaryab Jilani said that the AIMPLB board does not send any formal communication to members whose membership comes to an end. Jilani, however, noted that prior consent of an individual is taken before being made a term member.

Rukhsana Nikhat Lari first locked horns with the clergy on triple talaq at a seminar in Lucknow in June last year. After the event, Rukhsana was subsequently not allowed to speak at the press conferences of AIMPLB.

“If something is wrong, let us admit it and not live in denial simply because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is wrong,” Rukhsanasaid. “I am not saying this to please anyone. One has to put the record straight in the light of the Quran,” Rukhsana Nikhat Lari, a member of the board since the 1990s added.

On April 13, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) submitted over 48 million signatures along with a petition to the Law Commission, objecting to a uniform civil code. The board claims that of the 48,347,596 signatures it gathered, more than half (27,356,934) were of women. Lari, however, said she did not sign any document in support of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) campaign.

“They know my position on the issue. Probably that is why they do not involve me in such campaigns anymore. Divorce is deemed as the most deplorable thing in Islam. It is to be resorted to only when all attempts at reconciliation fail. The Quran provides three months time for this. Unfortunately, it is being misused now,” she said.

In its strongest ever censure of uttering ‘talaq’ thrice in one go, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which represents all Muslim sects, issued an eight-point code of conduct to prevent ‘misuse’ of the practice and other Islamic laws (Sharia) in Lucknow on Sunday. But it stopped short of abolishing the utterance of ‘talaq’ thrice in one sitting.