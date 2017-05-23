AIMPLB's u-turn on Triple Talaq victory for Muslim women: BJP.

New Delhi, May 23: Expressing contentment over the affidavit submitted by the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the Supreme Court, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the board has realised its mistake and has thus taken a u-turn.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said many facts have come to for proving that Triple Talaq neither comes within the boundaries of Islam, nor the Constitution or humanity.

“The AIMPLB has taken a u-turn. This is because the large number in which the Muslim women have approached the Supreme Court. This is a victory for all women who want to be freed from Triple Talaq. The AIMPLB has realised its mistake and thus taken a u-turn,” Ilmi told ANI.

Another BJP Shaina NC hoped that the board would also be welcoming of a legislation to do away with the ‘regressive act.’

“If Qazis can advise bridegrooms not to resort to Triple Talaq, surely they should be welcoming of a legislation to do away with a regressive act which has been done away in all Islamic countries,” Shaina told ANI.

Yesterday, the AIMPLB filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and said it would advise the Qazis to tell the brides and grooms to not resort to “triple talaq in one sitting.”

Describing it as an ‘undesirable’ practice in Shariat, the board said it would issue an advisory through its website, publications and social media platforms and thereby, advise the Qazis performing ‘Nikah’ (marriage) to follow certain steps.

The board has asked Qazis to advise both the bride and the groom to incorporate a condition in ‘ Nikahnama’ to exclude resorting to the pronouncement of three divorced by the husband in one sitting.

On May 18, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had reserved its order on the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

AIMPLB has realised the need to take action on Triple Talaq: Congress

While hoping for a positive change following an affidavit submitted by the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stating to advise brides and grooms not to resort to triple talaq in one sitting, the Congress Party on Tuesday said it signifies the board’s realisation to take some action in regard to the issue.

Congress leader Meem Afzal suggested that a better thing would be the groom giving an affidavit stating that he would never give triple talaq, but would give divorce by the right means as mentioned in the Quran.

“This advice has been given since a long time.The affidavit shows that the Muslim Law Personal Board is realising that action has to be taken on the issue considering its seriousness,” Afzal told ANI.

Another Congress leader Shobha Oza said that it is good if the society awakens and does not let injustice take place with the Muslim women.

“Many Muslims are against Triple Talaq. It is good that the society awakens and does not let this injustice happen with even one daughter. Good if the change comes from within the society,” Oza told ANI.

Hours after the AIMPLB submitted its affidavit in the Supreme Court, its member Zafaryab Jilani yesterday asserted that anyone who attempts it should be boycotted from the community.

“The triple talaq issue has been nagging for long now and lakhs of Muslim women are waiting for the results. The board had to decide something beneficial for its community especially the women. I feel this will bring some relief to the Muslim women. Pronouncing triple divorce in one sitting is the most shameful act and if anyone attempts it then he should be boycotted from the community,” Jilani told ANI.

