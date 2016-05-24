Air ambulance with seven people on board crashlands in Delhi

May 24, 2016 | By :

New Delhi: An air ambulance carrying about seven-eight people crashed in a field in Najafgarh area of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place around 2.45 pm in Najafgarh, which is located at the outskirts of the southwestern part of Delhi. There are no reports of casualties till now.

Sources said the air ambulance took off from Patna and crashed in a field in Kair village in Najafgarh. The crash took place just minutes before it was to land in the Indira Gandhi International Airport which was six nautical miles from the accident site.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the air ambulance developed some technical snag and crashed landed.

Soon after the incident the local police and a team of fire fighters rushed to the spot and have begun the rescue operation.

Tags: ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top