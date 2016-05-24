Air ambulance with seven people on board crashlands in Delhi

New Delhi: An air ambulance carrying about seven-eight people crashed in a field in Najafgarh area of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place around 2.45 pm in Najafgarh, which is located at the outskirts of the southwestern part of Delhi. There are no reports of casualties till now.

Sources said the air ambulance took off from Patna and crashed in a field in Kair village in Najafgarh. The crash took place just minutes before it was to land in the Indira Gandhi International Airport which was six nautical miles from the accident site.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the air ambulance developed some technical snag and crashed landed.

Soon after the incident the local police and a team of fire fighters rushed to the spot and have begun the rescue operation.