Air Asia with promo offer all inclusive fare of Rs799 for travel next year

NewDelhi,Nov15:Budget-carrier AirAsia India has announced a promotional offer with all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 799 on travel next year.

The AirAsia India offer is valid till November 20 and is applicable on travel from May 1, 2017 to February 6, 2018. The Rs 799 promotional offer is applicable on the Guwahati-Imphal route.

Also, there is a Rs 999 offer, which is applicable on Kochi-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes. Ticket prices on Bengaluru-Goa, Pune-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam routes start from Rs 1,299, Hyderabad-Goa Rs 1,599, Kochi-Hyderabad Rs 1,999 and Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,499, among others.

Promotional offers by airlines have spurred a strong demand for air travel in India, which is among the fastest growing aviation market in the world.

AirAsia India flew 5.89 lakh passengers in three months ended September, 2016, a 42 per cent increase from the number of passengers who flew with the airline in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, the airline added three new destinations in its route network – Bengaluru-Guwahati, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Goa.