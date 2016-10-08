Air Force Day : President Pranab Mukherjee praises IAF

October 8, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 8:  President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday applauded the Indian Air Force, saying that it has achieved distinction in defending our skies, delivering vital humanitarian aid and disaster relief, while extending greetings on the 84th anniversary of the Air Force Day.

“The IAF has achieved distinction in defending our skies and delivering vital humanitarian aid and disaster relief,” Mukherjee said in a tweet.

“Greetings and felicitations to all IAF personnel on the 84th anniversary of the Indian Air Force,” he tweeted.

Mukherjee, in another tweet, said: “The nation is proud of the capability and competency of the IAF.”

He said that over the “last eight decades, the IAF has emerged as an immensely professional and combat-ready force”.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 84th anniversary on Saturday by scintillating air display by various aircraft at Air Force Station Hindan in Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force was officially established on October 8, 1932.

Tags: , ,
Related News
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration
Narendra Modi writes letter to ‘Pranab Da’, says ‘Will always cherish working with him’
IAF has clears 12 National Highways as emergency landing airstrips that will enable rescue operation teams
President Pranab Mukherjee to address nation today on eve of demitting office
President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the 42km last stretch of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Phase-1 connecting Majestic station to 10 new stations
Top