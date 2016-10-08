Air Force Day : President Pranab Mukherjee praises IAF

New Delhi, Oct 8: President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday applauded the Indian Air Force, saying that it has achieved distinction in defending our skies, delivering vital humanitarian aid and disaster relief, while extending greetings on the 84th anniversary of the Air Force Day.

“The IAF has achieved distinction in defending our skies and delivering vital humanitarian aid and disaster relief,” Mukherjee said in a tweet.

“Greetings and felicitations to all IAF personnel on the 84th anniversary of the Indian Air Force,” he tweeted.

Mukherjee, in another tweet, said: “The nation is proud of the capability and competency of the IAF.”

He said that over the “last eight decades, the IAF has emerged as an immensely professional and combat-ready force”.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 84th anniversary on Saturday by scintillating air display by various aircraft at Air Force Station Hindan in Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force was officially established on October 8, 1932.