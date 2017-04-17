Air-Force-officer-dies-after-falling-from-balcony-in-Fort-William-in-Kolkata

KOLKATA,April17: An Air Force officer posted at Fort William died after falling from the balcony of his second floor flat at the officers’ mess in Kolkata, A Defence spokesman said.

Wing Commander SVR Moorthy, 50, posted at Advance Headquarter, Eastern Air Command in Fort William died last night after falling from the balcony of his flat.

Stating that it was a case of unnatural death, the spokesman said that the police will investigate the matter.

“Side by side, the Air Force will carry out a departmental inquiry into the death as per procedure,” the spokesman said.

It was not known at what time he fell as he was found lying below the balcony of his flat at around 5 AM today, he said.

A post mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.

The officer, who hailed from Hyderabad, is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. He had been posted at the Advance HQ only six months back and lived at the officers’ mess alone. His family lives in Hyderabad, the spokesman said.

Fort William is the Headquarter of the Army’s Eastern Command here, within which the Advance Headquarter of IAF’s Eastern Air Command is situated.