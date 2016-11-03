Air France launches Paris -San Jose service

Paris,Nov3:Air France is extending this new offer by strengthening its partnership with Copa Airlines. Upon obtaining government approval, Air France customers will be able to fly to San José with 2 daily flights operated on a code share basis with Copa Airlines, as a continuation of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Panama City route operated by Air France.

In this way, passengers will benefit from a single ticket for their entire trip, a wider choice of flights to Costa Rica, baggage transfer to their final destination and will earn Miles on all code share flights.

Air France offers all curious, demanding and passionate travellers a digital and original travel blog: With two new cities added each month, San José is one of the 100 destinations available.

In this way, Air France customers can explore a wide selection of hidden restaurants, boutique hotels and scenic spots, drawn up by people who love their city (bloggers, e-influencers, journalists, etc.). Air France has designed this guide not only as a source of inspiration to help customers choose a destination, but also as a real travel guide during their stay.