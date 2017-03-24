Air India bars Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, cancels ticket fearing backlash by employees

New Delhi, Mar 24: Flag carrier airline Air India on Friday barred Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad, who had assaulted its staffer yesterday, from its flights and even canceled his return ticket to Pune from Delhi, anticipating backlash by its employees

Ravindra Gaekwad, who has been unapologetic about the happening incident on Thursday, had earlier on Friday said that he will be taking the Air India flight this evening.

Air India said it has also written to the Shiv Sena communicating the decision to cancel the ticket of Ravindra Gaikwad. Shiv Sena Secretary Anil Desai told news agency that he has asked Ravindra Gaekwad to change his travel plans as the party doesn’t want the tensions to escalate

Ravindra Gaekwad, Maharashtra’s Osmanabad MP was booked on Delhi to Pune flight AI 849 scheduled for departure at 4 PM on Friday afternoon.

“We have intimated Shiv Sena that we can’t fly Gaekwad on his return flight because our employees are agitated.

He has assured us that the party will advise the MP not to fly Air India today,” said an Air India source.

“Our airport employees have said that they won’t attend to him and they won’t let him enter. In order to avoid any violence, we have written to Shiv Sena,” he added.

Ravindra Gaekwad told TV channels this morning, “I am booked on a 4 PM Air India flight to Pune. I will take that flight. How can they not let me travel when I have a booking and I am their passenger.”

Anil Desai, also a Member Of Parliament, said that he has “acceded” to Air India’s request and has also asked Ravindra Gaekwad to “change his travel plans”

“An Air India official called me that their staff is upset over the issue. I have acceded to their request by asking my Parliamentarian not to go ahead with his plan to fly Air India today,” said Anil Desai

“I have also asked him to change his travel plans. We don’t intend to escalate the tension,” he added.