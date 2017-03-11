Air India flight loses ATC contact over Hungarian airspace ,fighter jet ensures safety

March 11, 2017 | By :
Air India flight loses contact over Hungarian airspace ,fighter jet ensures safety

New Delhi  Mar. 11 : Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad lost contact with (Air Traffic Control flying) ATC flying over Hungarian air space today.
A Hungarian fighter jet was then deployed to ensure safety of the aircraft with at least 231 passengers and 18 crew members on board.
This reportedly happened due to a frequency fluctuation.
The flight later landed safely with all passengers and crew safe. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch opposes FDI in Air India
Foreign airlines can now invest 49% in Air India; 100 % FDI for Single Brand Retail
AI flight with Aviation minister onboard delayed, three suspended
Mumbai Rains: Train, flight services resume services, Dadar’s vegetable market deserted
Kafiyat Express derailment: Government Railway Police files FIR against dumper’s driver, contractor
Air India launches direct flight from Delhi to Stockholm, all women crew
Top