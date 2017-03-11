Air India flight loses ATC contact over Hungarian airspace ,fighter jet ensures safety
New Delhi Mar. 11 : Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad lost contact with (Air Traffic Control flying) ATC flying over Hungarian air space today.
A Hungarian fighter jet was then deployed to ensure safety of the aircraft with at least 231 passengers and 18 crew members on board.
This reportedly happened due to a frequency fluctuation.
The flight later landed safely with all passengers and crew safe. (ANI)
