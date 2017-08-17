Air India launches direct flight from Delhi to Stockholm, all women crew

New Delhi, August 17: The Air India has launched direct flights from Delhi to Stockholm,by adding the capital of Sweden its tenth destination in Europe. The airlines operated a Dreamliner Boeing 787 with an all-women crew. Air India would offer service thrice in a week from Delhi to Stockholm with flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The ace shooter from Olympics Gagan Narang and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were between the passengers on board the maiden flight.

The launch event comprised of lighting the lamp and cake and ribbon cutting ceremonies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Ashwani Lohani, the Air India Chairman and Gautam Chauhan, Chargé d’Affaires of Embassy of Sweden.

The Embassy of Sweden issued a statement that “As there is increase in passengers between India and Sweden by 50 per cent in 3 years, the direct flight would strengthen the growing relationship between India and Sweden. The national carrier would want to add another destination in Europe next month with flights to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.