Air India lifts ban on slap-happy Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

New Delhi: Air India lifted its ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. The airlines had lifted its ban after Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju wrote a letter to Air India asking it to lift the flying ban on the Osmanabad MP.

The Air India had banned Gaikwad for beating its official 25 times with a slipper. The incident was leaked in a video put by some passengers that went viral over media. After imposing the ban, Air India had cancelled Gaikwad’s ticket for the 7th time and demanded an unconditional apology.

While after lifting the ban, the airlines said that to deal with unruly passengers like Gaikwad in an effective manner in future, an amendment to CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) is being drafted by the DGCA. The Civil aviation ministry then wrote a letter to Air India to withdraw the ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad today again tried to book tickets on Air India flights, but the airline rejected the booking.

This is the seventh attempt on the part of the Sena MP to book a flight on Air India, which barred him from flying after he assaulted the airline’s staffer.

But news agencies reported that Gaikwad had sent a letter expressing regret to the Aviation Minister on Thursday, following which the ban was revoked. ANI sources said that private carriers were also likely to revoke the ban on Gaikwad, following Air India’s lead.

Air India said in a statement that, ‘in view of the apology tendered by Mr Gaikwad and undertaking of good conduct given by him, Air India and other airlines have been advised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to lift ban (on him)’.

Shiv Sena had on Thursday threatened to shut down Mumbai and Delhi airports if the ban on the MP was not revoked. Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete, former Cabinet minister, had charged at Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Parliament. Raju had to be protected by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.