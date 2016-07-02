Air India Riyadh flight hits aerobridge in Mumbai airport

Mumbai July 2: An Air India flight which arrived from Riyadh rammed into an aerobridge at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Official sources that when the incoming flight (AI 922 Riyadh-Mumbai) was being guided to the parking bay for discharging the approximately 330 passengers, it hit the aerobridge outside the international arrival hall.

There were no casualties either among the operators, the ground staff and the passengers, but the left engine sustained minor damage and the Boeing 777-300 airplane has been towed away to a hangar for repairs.

The incident sparked off a blame game between Air India and Mumbai International Airport Ltd with both pointing fingers at each other.

The AI claimed that while parking the aircraft at the arrival bay, the MIAL displayed wrong information, which was not compatible with the particular model, and the left engine banged into the aerobridge.

However, MIAL categorically denied this and said the aircraft was being guided to the parking bay by AI staff when it collided.