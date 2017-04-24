Air india revises the minimum age limit for senior citizens for discounted tickets as 60

Mumbai,April24: In a major bonanza, the Air India has revised the minimum age limit for senior citizens to avail discounted tickets from existing 63 to 60 years, official sources said.

The revised age limit has been implemented with immediate effect for all domestic sectors, just as the summer holiday season rush has begun.

As per the revised rules, any senior citizen who is an Indian national, permanently resident in India and has attained the age of 60 on the date of commencement of journey, shall be entitled to a 50 per cent discounted ticket in economy class on the basic RBD (reservation booking designators) fare.

The claimants would be required to produce a valid photo-identity card with the date of birth, like Aadhaar, Voters ID, Driving Licence, Passport or Senior Citizens ID card issued by Air India at the time of bookings.