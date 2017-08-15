Air India salutes its armed forces, to allow servicemen to board first

August 15, 2017 | By :
Air India

New Delhi, August 15: Air India has ushered in a new era for military fliers beginning this Independence Day. As a mark of gratitude for the services of soldiers, the state-owned carrier has declared that they will be invited to board its flights ahead of all other travellers.

It has been decided that in order to show gratitude towards members of the Armed Forces, serving members of the Armed Forces from Army, Air Force and Navy would be invited to board our flights first, Air India executive director Sarabjot Singh Uberoi wrote in an e-mail to top officials.

Serving soldiers will be invited to board all Air India flights even before First Class and Business class travellers. The country is grateful to them for their services and this is our way of honouring the soldiers for their contribution, Uberoi said.

Tags: ,
Related News
RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch opposes FDI in Air India
Foreign airlines can now invest 49% in Air India; 100 % FDI for Single Brand Retail
AI flight with Aviation minister onboard delayed, three suspended
Kafiyat Express derailment: Government Railway Police files FIR against dumper’s driver, contractor
Air India launches direct flight from Delhi to Stockholm, all women crew
Armed forces to soon sport khadi uniform
Top