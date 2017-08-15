Air India salutes its armed forces, to allow servicemen to board first

New Delhi, August 15: Air India has ushered in a new era for military fliers beginning this Independence Day. As a mark of gratitude for the services of soldiers, the state-owned carrier has declared that they will be invited to board its flights ahead of all other travellers.

It has been decided that in order to show gratitude towards members of the Armed Forces, serving members of the Armed Forces from Army, Air Force and Navy would be invited to board our flights first, Air India executive director Sarabjot Singh Uberoi wrote in an e-mail to top officials.

Serving soldiers will be invited to board all Air India flights even before First Class and Business class travellers. The country is grateful to them for their services and this is our way of honouring the soldiers for their contribution, Uberoi said.