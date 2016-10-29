Air India’s apology for erroneous article on Puri Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 : Air India on Saturday apologized for publishing an article that said that non-vegetarian dishes were served at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

“AI apologizes for the error. Our intention was not to hurt sentiments. #ShubhYatra magazine copies have been removed with immediate effect,” tweeted Air India.

Shubh Yatra, the in-flight monthly magazine of Air India, published the wrong information in an article titled ‘Devotion Can Be Delicious’.

Different organisations and people in Odisha criticized Air India for publishing the article.

“This is an unfortunate incident. We will take it up strongly with the appropriate authorities,” said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Members of Jagannath Sena staged a demonstration in front of Sri Mandir protesting against the report.

–IANS