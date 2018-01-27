Air pollution affects menstruation in way leading to infertility: study

New Delhi, Jan 27: Disturbed by irregular periods? It sometimes not be because of the lifestyle you follow but by the level of air pollution you breathe in.

According to a new study the negative health effects from air pollution exposure may lead to infertility, metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome.

The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction is the first to show that exposure to pollution among teen girls—aged 14 to 18— is associated with slightly increased chances of menstrual irregularity.

While air pollution exposures have often been linked to cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, this study suggests that there may be other systems, such as the reproductive endocrine system, which might be affected as well, said Shruthi Mahalingaiah from the Boston University School of Medicine, US.

The researchers used health and location data gathered in the Nurses’ Health Study-2 plus air pollution exposure metrics from the EPA air quality monitoring system to understand a participants’ exposure during a particular time window.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, The Nurture Clinic said, “Particulate matter can create hormonal problems in the body, and once these hormonal changes it causes irregular menstrual cycle.”

Health experts say poor menstrual cycle can also occur due to increase in weight, wrong eating habits, less physical exercise and poor lifestyle pattern.

According to doctors, the numbers have increased slightly in the couple of years — mostly in urban cities. Doctors have suggested that teenage girls should intake more nutritious food and increase intake of green vegetables.

However, Dr Alka Kriplani, HODof gynaecology, AIIMS, said there has been no direct evidence which suggests that air pollution creates irregular mensutral cycle. She said, “Poor air quality can cause respiratory and cardiovascular issues but prolonged breathing in bad air quality can create stress and other hormonal issues in the body.”