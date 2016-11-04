Air Pollution: Delhi schools to remain closed tomorrow due to toxic smog

New Delhi, November 4: Delhi municipal schools to remain closed tomorrow due to smog. With the city still reeling under heavy pollution, some schools in the Capital have decided to remain shut till Monday or have suspended morning assembly and sports day celebrations.

The toxic smog choking the capital for the past five days has not abated. Visibility is at its second lowest recorded in at least 10 years for November and one monitoring agency showing that the city’s air quality index had again gone off the scale at 500+, a level it had reached a day after Diwali.