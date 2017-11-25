Air pollution even at very low level can aggregate risk of asthma, wheezing and lower lung function.

New Delhi, November 25: Researchers warned that atmospheric air pollution even at low levels, can aggravate the hazard of asthma in people.

According to a research, Australians aged between 45 and 50 who lived less than 200 metres away from a main road had a higher risk of asthma, wheezing and lower lung function by 50% when compared to others living in remote places, away from main roads.

The study was conducted over a period of over a five-year period.

The increase in such health issues was recorded in spite of the relatively low levels of safe nitrogen dioxide (NO2) limit of 30 parts per billion per year, in Australia.

In this study, the researchers surveyed about 700 participants aged between 45 and 50, who were from the Tasmanian Longitudinal Health Study.

Australia has low air pollution levels when compared with other developing Southeast Asian countries, as researched by the Gayan Bowatte of the University of Melbourne.

The study discovered that even the low level of air pollution is associated with the increased risk of poor lung function and even asthma, according to the study published in the European Respiratory Journal.

As remedial measures, researchers advised to investigate and find ways to reduce emission from vehicles on the roads, especially from the trucks which use diesel.

Gayan Bowatte of the University of Melbourne said “Diesel is much more harmful than petrol because of the composition of the fuel. When it burns, diesel produces more pollutants.”

The study revealed that the environmental pollution played a major role in the fast increasing number of cases in Asthma, after the second half of the 2oth century.