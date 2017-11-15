Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR area improves but still the air quality remains poor

New Delhi, November 14: Though the Air Quality in Delhi-NCR has again touched the severe plus or the emergency kind on Monday, Delhi air quality has improved and is off the severe mark but still the air quality remains poor.

A further rise in the toxicity of the atmospheric air has also been forecast by the authorities of monitoring agencies.

On Monday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 463 while PM2.5 was recorded at 460.

For the whole of Delhi-NCR, the average Air Quality Index was 455 units, with PM2.5 at 452 units.

The international allowable limit for PM2.5 – parts in the air with a diameter less than 2.5mm – is 25 units (microgram per cubic metre). But in India, it is 60 units.

The most polluted area in the whole of NCR is Ghaziabad with PM2.5 at an astounding 848 units at 4 p.m – 33 times of the safe limit, according to reports.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index may see an increase in pollution levels due to meteorological factors. A better clear picture would be getting after Tuesday. Says a report issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) initiative of the government.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality had reversed to severe-plus or emergency category followed by some signs of recovery from the situation on Saturday. This information was delivered by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

The report said, “On Friday (November 10) and Saturday morning, air quality had improved as there was some wind that allowed dispersion of pollutants. But by Saturday afternoon, this situation reversed. Pollution continued to rise and concentration levels have remained in the severe-plus over Sunday.”

The pollutants had begun to disperse, as the there are more accelerated wind, claimed an EPCA official.

It was recorded that Delhi’s Air Quality was below the required limits for over 50 hours, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The pollutant level was reduced for just an hour on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government has moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) requesting a revision to its order November 11 order on odd-even car rationing scheme.

The NGT had on November 11 given a conditional nod to the AAP government’s decision to implement the odd-even scheme for five days from November 13, ordering that no exemption should be allowed to “any person or officer and two-wheelers”.