AirAsia to begin operations to 3 cities from Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Mumbai,Sept24: Low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Thursday began operations to Guwahati and Hyderabad from Bengaluru and to Goa from Hyderabad.

Company’s Chief Executive Amar Abrol said with these three routes, the airline connects 11 cities from its two hubs in Bengaluru and New Delhi, covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Hyderabad.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Holdings of Malaysia, which connects over 100 destinations worldwide.

Earlier this month, the airline had added the eighth plane to its fleet.