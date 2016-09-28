AirAsia Kuala Lumpur flight at Rs 3,699, Perth at Rs 8,999

NewDelhi,Sept28Malaysian budget airline AirAsia has just launched a Festival Sale, which will let you travel to Kuala Lumpur at highly discounted prices, all from some of the major airports in the country.

You will have to spend the least if you are travelling from Kochi (Rs 3,699), followed by an all-in fare of Rs 3,999 if you fly from Tiruchirappalli, Rs 4,699 from Visakhapatnam, Rs 5,399 from Chennai, Rs 5,699 from Hyderabad, Rs 5,999 from Kolkata, and Rs 6,699 from Bengaluru.

The all-in fare from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur is Rs 4,690.

Apart from these direct flights, the Festival Offer is also valid on other connecting flights including an all-in fare of Rs 6,673 from Kochi to Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur, from Chennai to Phuket via Bangkok at Rs 7,737, and from Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City at Rs 7,649. For more of these affordable flight options.

But wait, there’s more. AirAsia is also offering an all-in fare of Rs 8,999 for a flight from Kochi to Perth via Kuala Lumpur. Travelling to Australia under Rs 10,000 sounds like some deal, doesn’t it? To know the discounted fares to other destinations, click here.

All of these fares are valid for bookings made till October 2, and for a travel period starting on September 27, 2016 and ending on March 31, 2017.