AirAsia suspends Goa-Kuala Lumpur flights from June

New Delhi, May 10 : Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia today said it has decided to suspend its flight services to Goa from Kuala Lumpur from June, less than a year after the launch of the route with much fanfare.

The move is part of the airline’s rationalisation initiatives, AirAsia Berhad said in a statement.

As of now, the airline flies three times a week to Goa from Kuala Lumpur.

The airline has offered several options, including full refund, to those passengers who booked in advance, AirAsia said.

“We take very careful considerations for every new route that we introduce. However, this suspension is due to our route rationalisation exercise. Despite this route adjustment, we remain committed to the Indian market and look forward to return to Goa in the future,” AirAsia Berhad head of commercial, Spencer Lee said.

The Malaysian carrier had termed the Kuala Lumpur-Goa route as one among the “four unique” routes at the time of launch of services in late August last year.

“We’re on a streak here; this is undoubtedly an exciting month for AirAsia as we continue our rapid flight network expansion plan with the announcement of four unique routes within a month! Our guests will be spoilt for choices with this latest addition of unique route to the world famous beach resort Goa in west India and also one of the richest states in India,” Lee had said at that time.

Malaysian carriers, including government-run Malaysian Airlines, have a large presence in India, which has seen rapid growth in both domestic and international traffic in the last fiscal.

The passengers affected because of the proposed withdrawal of the route can reschedule their flights to an earlier date before the suspension, subject to availability, or avail full credit shell with 180 days validity or full refund, AirAsia said