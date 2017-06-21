Airline passenger in the US decided to give a cranky kid a taste of his own medicine by bawling

June 21, 2017 | By :
Airline-passenger-in-the-US-decided-to-give-a-cranky-kid-a-taste-of-his-own-medicine-by--bawling

Children crying noisily in public transport or during a movie can be  pretty annoying for people around and while parents try their best, some toddlers just don’t seem to be satisfied.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and being on a flight with a bawling baby is a situation where innovative problem solving techniques need to be employed. This is why an airline passenger in the US decided to give a cranky kid a taste of his own medicine.

The comedian Mike Jacobs filmed himself as he started bawling at the child and was followed by a similar action by another passenger.

Click below to watch

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out
Will not provide USD 45 million in emergency food aid for UNRWA: US
US House passes bill to avoid govt. shutdown
Pakistan felt betrayed by US’ statement: General Bajwa
Suspend US-South Korea military drills: North Korea
US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan citing terrorism
Top