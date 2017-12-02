Airstrikes by foreign forces kill 12 IS militants in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

Kabul/Afghanistan, December 2: At least 12 militants belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed and eight others were injured in two airstrikes conducted by foreign forces in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Tolo News quoted local officials on Saturday, as saying, that two separate airstrikes in the Wazir Tangi area in Khogyani and Achin district were carried out by the forces on IS hideouts.

No groups have commented on the incident so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)