Airtel to give free data for 12 months for customers who switch to 4G to combat Jio

New Delhi, Jan 4: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s largest telecom services provider, today announced a special offer under which, it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G. With this, customers can now experience India’s fastest 4G network at great prices. The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer. This offer will be available to customer across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017.

Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select Prepaid and Postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits. Commenting on the newly launched offer, Ajai Puri, Director, Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India’s fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”

Under this offer, prepaid customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the Airtel network or upgrading to a new 4G device, can enjoy 3GB free data, in addition to the regular pack benefits with Airtel’s Rs. 345 prepaid recharge. The pack will offer free calls, Local and STD to any network in India plus 4GB data (1GB regular pack benefit plus 3GB free data). The first time free 3GB data benefit can be availed through MyAirtel app and data benefits on subsequent recharges will be instant. The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017. Postpaid customers with any 4G mobile handset, who are not on the Airtel network or upgrading to a new 4G device, will now get 3GB free data per month, with all MyPlan Infinity plans. This is in addition to regular plan benefits which includes unlimited free voice calling – Local/STD/Roaming, generous bundles of data, free SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies.

For instance, the Rs 549 Infinity plan will now offer unlimited free calling plus 6 GB data (3GB regular data plus 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer. The Rs 799 Infinity plan will offer unlimited free calling plus 8 GB data (5 GB regular data plus 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer.

