‘Happy Hours’ from Airtel :Prepaid users will get 50% databack

NEW DELHI July 15: The country’s number one telecom service provider Airtel has launched ‘Happy Hours’ for its prepaid users. As a part of the offer, Airtel will allow users to schedule in-app content downloads between 3am and 5am and get 50% data back.

The firm says that developers can integrate their apps with Airtel’s ‘Happy Hours’ in simple steps. They can integrate it via an API kit by signing up at the company’s ‘Happy Hours’ sign-up page. Company said that FastFilmz and YouTube have already integrated the product in their apps.

Airtel prepaid users would simply need to choose the Smart Offline option in YouTube for a particular video and select ‘Save overnight with Airtel Happy Hours’ to automatically save the video between 3am and 5am with 50% data back.

“App developers benefit from Happy Hours through more in-app scheduled content downloads, while app users benefit as they can schedule their non-urgent and heavy downloads like videos, photo albums, music albums etc. without having to stay up and making 50% savings on data,” said the company in a statement.

The Airtel ‘Happy Hours is available to all prepaid customers by default. The 50% data will be credited back into their accounts after 6am every day.

The Telecom major also said that the feature will be available on all regular data packs except for discounted night products such as double data packs.

Ajai Puri, director, operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, termed said that ‘Happy Hours’ is a win-win situation for both customers and developers.

Puri said, “While customers get the benefit of convenience & value, developers can look forward to higher in-app content uptake.”