Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular should pay Rs 9,900 crore for refusing POI to Reliance Jio

NewDelhi,Sept27: BC Patel, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court has said that incumbent operators Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular should be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 9,900 crore together due to alleged breach of license conditions by not providing interconnection points to Reliance Jio.

Justice Patel said so in a letter to telecom minister Manoj Sinha, where he stated that the actions of these operators are in “clear violation of several clauses of their license which should invite strict action from the Department of Telecom in its capacity as Licensor” and hence a penalty of Rs 3,300 crore should be imposed on these operators individually.