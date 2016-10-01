Aishwaryaa wants National Film Award for stuntmen

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush met Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu to submit a request letter seeking introduction of Stunt Choreography Category in National Film Awards.

Aishwaryaa, the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth and wife of actor Dhanush, took to Twitter to share the information.

“Met honourable minster M. Venkaiah Naidu sir and submitted a request letter to include stunt choreography category in national awards #CinemaVeeran,” Aishwaryaa tweeted, without revealing when she met the politician.

“Cinema Veeran” is Aishwaryaa’s documentary on the stuntmen of Tamil cinema, and it has a voice-over by Rajinikanth.

Aishwaryaa even showed Naidu some bits of “Cinema Veeran”.

“He was very impressed. Thank you sir for giving me time,” she added.

Meanwhile, her husband Dhanush lauded her step by tweeting: “Aishwaryaa, very well done. Hope it happens.”

–IANS

