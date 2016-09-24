Ajay Devgn and Kajol visit Facebook campus in San Francisco

San Francisco, Sep 24: Popular Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol visited the Facebook campus here. Kajol has also joined the social networking site.

Ajay and Kajol, who have been married for 17 years, paid a visit to the Facebook office on Friday.

Excited about her first post, she said in a video: “Hey guys! I just left the Facebook campus and it was really amazing. But I think I was launching my Facebook page because of that today (Friday) and it’s my mother’s (Tanuja) birthday. So, Happy Birthday mom and I love you.”

She also spoke about her husband’s production “Parched”, which hit the screens on Friday.

“‘Parched’ is releasing as well and it’s the perfect day for release just because it’s your birthday,” she said in the video.

The couple, currently in the US to promote Ajay’s directorial “Shivaay”, have also visited New York, Chicago and Dallas.

Ajay took to Twitter on Saturday to share his experience at the Facebook office.

“So proud to see so many Indians doing incredible work and holding important positions globally. Google. Facebook. Proud Indian,” he tweeted.

“Shivaay” is slated to release on October 28.