Ajay Devgn fights icy monsters in new ‘Shivaay’ poster

Mumbai, May 22 : Ajay Devgn hanging down the rappelling rope, with a sickle in hand and ready to battle it out with what seems to be icy monsters — that’s the illusion that the new poster of the actor’s highly anticipated project “Shivaay” paints.

After releasing a teaser on Saturday, the actor on Sunday took to Twitter to share the blue-tinted poster, which gives a hint of a whimsical storyline of his forthcoming film.

“Here is the latest poster of ‘Shivaay’, tell me what you think about this?” he captioned the image.

Directed by Ajay, the action film also features Sayesha Saigal.

In the poster, Ajay can be seen hanging down, and seems to be attacking a monster which appears to be made of ice, while another demon glares at him from behind.

It’s not only about fantasy, but also gives a modern twist. One can see a helicopter in the backdrop. Along with the icy effect, one can also see fire raging behind – a result of a bomb blast perhaps.

By the look of it, the film promises bundle of action sequences, scenic backdrops, and an intriguing storyline.

The film has been shot in scenic locales of Balkan mountains of Bulgaria, Hyderabad and Uttarakhand. It is slated to release on October 28.