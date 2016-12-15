Ajay Devgn one of the best co-actors for Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai, Dec 15 : Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has reunited with Ajay Devgn for “Baadshaho”, says he has been one of his best co-actors so far.

“Ajay is fantastic. He is one of my best co-actors so far. He is a very secure and brilliant actor. Every time I work with him I learn something new,” Emraan said at an event here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Emraan has worked with the “Shivaay” star in “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai”, which was also directed by Milan Luthria.

When asked about the shooting of “Baadshaho”, Emraan said: “It’s going well. We have finished the Jodhpur leg of the schedule. We had great fun.”

Asked if the audience would get to see shades of the real Emraan Hashmi in “Baadshaho”, he said: “Keep guessing. I know what shades you are talking about. All I can say is you won’t be disappointed. You’ll be happy, the way it is shaping up.”

The action thriller film, written by Rajat Arora, directed and co-produced by Luthria, also features Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles.