Ajit Doval’s presence in BJP election strategy meeting: CPM asks Election Commission to intervene

New Delhi/Agartala: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Monday, pointing out the media reports, said it was “shocking” that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval attended a meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s house to discuss the election strategy in Tripura.

“It has been reported in sections of the media that a meeting was held at the residence of Rajnath Singh attended by BJP and RSS leaders to discuss the forthcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland,” a CPI-M statement said.

The said meeting was held on January 14 at the official residence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi.

“Some of the media have also reported that Doval also attended the meeting. If correct, this is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

“How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP’s election campaign? The Home Minister must immediately clarify.”

In Agartala, CPI-M state Secretary Bijan Dhar said Rajnath Singh on Sunday held the meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal, among others.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti, he said Doval was also present in the meeting. He had also urged the EC to take stern legal measures against the saffron party.

Dhar, also a CPI-M Central Committee member, said the presence of any person holding a very important position like that of NSA is not only undesirable and objectionable, it is a glaring instance of blatant misuse of administration by the ruling BJP.

Quoting an agency report that the NSA was present at the BJP meeting to discuss the poll strategy in the north-eastern states, the CPI(M) has alleged that it was a blatant misuse of the administration by the saffron party.

Besides the home minister, BJP in-charge of the north- east Ram Madhav and senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal were also present at the meeting.