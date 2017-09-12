Ajit Singh, Chief Justice of Gauhati HC invites controversy after driving Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from airport to hotel

Gauhati, September 12: The Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh has landed himself in trouble for driving Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from the airport to hotel.

The spiritual guru arrived in Guwahati on September 5 for attending North East Indigenous People’s Conference. He was welcomed at the airport by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh. Singh was clicked driving the car himself and picking up the spiritual guru from the airport.

The incident has sparked protests within the Bar Association of Gauhati High Court. The association said that the Chief Justice has violated High Court rules.

The matter will also be taken up in the upcoming general meeting of Gauhati Bar Association. The association has reportedly said that they might approach the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to complain against Singh.