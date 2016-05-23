Akhil, Arjun Kapoor considered for ‘Kammati Paadam’ remake

Chennai, May 23 : Actor Akhil Akkineni and Arjun Kapoor are reportedly being considered for the Telugu and Hindi remake of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer latest Malayalam action drama “Kammati Paadam”.

“Dulquer’s ‘Kammati Paadam’ has opened to positive reports everywhere. Having been received very well by critics and audiences alike, there are now plans to remake the film in Telugu and Hindi. Akhil and Arjun are the top contenders for the lead role,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

While nothing has been finalised yet, talks have been initiated.

“Even the film hasn’t been show to them yet. However, they’re being considered as the story suits their image more convincingly. It might take a couple of months before things get firmed up,” the source added.

Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the cinematographer-turned-filmmaker is keen on working on the Hindi remake.

“Rajeev has worked in Bollywood for several years and has been associated with several studios. Therefore, he’s more inclined towards making the film in Hindi,” he said.

“Kammati Paadam”, set against gangster backdrop, is the story about how the place Kammati Paadam paved way to Cochin.

The film was produced by Prem Menon under the banner of Global United Media.