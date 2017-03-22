Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting concludes

Coimbatore/Tamil Nadu, March 22: With significant changes in the National team, three-day National event of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangha (RSS) concluded here.

J. Nandakumar was declared as the new all India chief Akhil Bhartiya Samyojak of Prajna Pravah, which is an RSS Umbrella organisations with prominent Think-Tanks. He was earlier working as Akhil Bhartiya Sah Prachar Pramukh.

Narendra Kumar has been made the new Akhil Bhartiya Sah Prachar Pramukh.

Bhaiya Ji Joshi succeed Suhas Rao Hiremath from the post of Akhil Bhartiya Seva Pramukh and has been made Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Sadasya and Parag Abhyankar has been made new Seva Pramukh of RSS.

Minor changes have also been made in the Gou Seva Vibhag where Ajith Mahapatra has been made new Sah-Samyojak of Gou Seva which works for the protection and security of Cows in the country.

To strengthen its base in Andhra Pradesh, the RSS has made Venugopal Naydu as its new Pranth Karyavah of the state.

In Manipur, where the RSS has made its strong base in the Meitei dominated Imphal valley, and where BJP has just managed to form the Government, with the ground support of RSS, Mrutyunjaya (from Karnataka) has been made new Sah Pranth Pracharak of state.

Important functionaries of the various organisation that make up the Sangh Parivar – including the RSS, ABVP, the Sevabharati, the Samskrita Bharati, and the Vidhya Bharati were present here at the meeting which began on Sunday.

Though the RSS has officially been maintaining that the meeting was strictly concerned with reviewing the activities of the aforementioned RSS affiliated bodies and groups, it is believed that the meeting also made plans for the BJP to make inroads in the states where party is not in the power including West Bengal, Kerala and other Southern states.

ABPS had expressed grave concern over the unabated rise in violence by Jehadi elements in West Bengal, and had alleged encouragement to the anti-national elements by the state government due to its Muslim vote bank politics and declining Hindu population in the state. (ANI)