Akhilesh attacking Modi in the final round on the name of ‘Mann ki Baat’

Lucknow, March 06: Launching a ferocious attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the former has done a lot of ‘Mann ki Baat’ and now it is time for him to do some ‘Kaam ki Baat’.

“He has greed a lot of ‘Mann ki Baat’ but somehow people could not understand his ‘Mann ki Baat’. We would just like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has done enough of ‘Mann ki Baat’ but now it’s time for him to do some ‘Kaam ki Baat’,” Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Jaunpur.

Terming Prime Minister Modi’s back-to-back rallies in Varanasi as a sign of ‘desperation’, Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party does not have any agenda and that the voters must not believe them.

Heighten his attack on Narendra Modi, the UP Chief Minister said while the former was yet to fulfil his promise of ‘acche din’, the SP government had done a lot of developmental work in Uttar Pradesh, including ambulance services, dedicated 100 number for police, medical college, constructions of roads etc.

“The people who promised ‘acche din’ are nowhere to be seen. The common people have failed to understand Modi’s Mann ki Baat,” Akhilesh added.

Affirm that the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh has managed to give over 22 hours of power in cities and 14-18 hours of electricity in villages, Yadav said: “Even in Kashi, which is the constituency of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we gave 24 hours of electricity.”

Teasing BSP chief Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav said that people slept in her election rallies while she was reading long speeches.

“Who will believe such a leader like Mayawati, who created her own statues across Uttar Pradesh…beware of my bua, Mayawati could join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party at any time,”Akhilesh warned.

On the last day of campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, star campaigners will today make a final pitch for votes in multiple rallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his sturdy campaign out of his own parliamentary constituency Varanasi, while Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will hold 4 rallies in the region.

40 assembly constituencies in eastern UP, including five in Varanasi, will vote in the final round of the seven-phase UP assembly election on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on Saturday, March 11.

