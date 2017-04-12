Akhilesh Das, former Union Minister and Congress leader passes away.

New Delhi, April 12: Congress leader, former mayor and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das, passes away. He suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning at his residence.

Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta, known as Akhilesh Das is a Prominent Educationist, Professor, Indian Politician & Philanthropist. He father was Freedom Fighter Late Shri Babu Banarasi Das, who was the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was the President of Badminton Association of India, Vice President of Badminton Asia Confederation, Member – Executive Council of Badminton World Federation & Vice President of Indian Olympic Association. He was a prominent Educationist and a Social Welfare Activist working as Founder Chancellor of Babu Banarasi Das University, Lucknow

Akhilesh Das has served as the National General Secretary of the Bahujan Samaj Party from the year 2008 to 2014. He had been the Mayor of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh from May 1993 to November 1996. Akhilesh Das had contributed extensively to the development of Lucknow. He was elected as ‘Member of Parliament’ (Rajya Sabha) for 18 years serving three consecutive terms of 6 years each from November 1996 to November 2014. He was the Minister for Steel from January 2006 until May 2008 under while Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India. He had also served as the Secretary of Congress Parliamentary Party between 2003 to 2006 under the Chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi.