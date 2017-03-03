Akhilesh Denying Modi’s Claim Of IS Role In Train Mishap

Ghazipur, March 03: Rejecting PM Narendra Modi’s claim of Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI) hand in the Kanpur train accident, Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were used to seeking votes by “misguiding” the people.

“Manoj Sinha, Our railway minister could not take care of the tracks in Kanpur and gave a wrong report to the Modi that the ISI had damaged the tracks. I want to say that since the accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, at least I should have been informed about it…But, no information…no truth in it,” he told an election rally in Ghazipur.

Yadav also alleged that the leaders of BJP were “used to seeking votes by misleading the people”.

Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur is the Lok Sabha constituency of Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha.

About 150 people were killed in a train accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on November 20, 2016, and on December 28, another train got derailed there. It was said that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was responsible for the incidents.

Regarding Union ministers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders campaigning for the ongoing UP Assembly election, Akhilesh said, “Had the prime minister brought his work here (in Uttar Pradesh), his ministers would not have been required to campaign for his party.”

In a veiled reference to the ongoing campus row in Delhi University involving the Bharatiya Janata Party’s students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Akhilesh Yadav said, “I want to ask those patriotic people of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who are displaying their nationalism in Delhi, what have they done for the Army Men who laid down their lives for the country.

What help was extended to their families.” “Only the Samajwadi Party government helps the families of soldiers who laid down their lives,” Akhilesh added.

The SP chief claimed that his party has already secured a lead in the first 5 phases of the 7-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election due to the works of its government and added that the “demoralised faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders” said it all.

The 6th phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held tomorrow and the seventh and final phase on March 8.

Results of the polls will be declared on March 11.