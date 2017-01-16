Akhilesh did not even have the time to hear me out: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 16: High drama at SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s meeting with party workers. The Election Commission, which reserved its order on the dispute over ‘cycle’ symbol, has kept both sides guessing with leaders of warring camps exploring various scenarios as little time is left for the process of filing nominations to start for the first phase of the staggered polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing party workers, Mulayam said, “We will accept whatever the Election Commission decides. Maine teen baar Akhilesh ko bulaya par wo ek minute ke liye hi aaye aur meri baat shuru hone se pehle hi chale gaye. Akhilesh did not even have the time to hear me out.”

As party workers plead with Mulayam to save the party symbol, Mulayam points out that Akhilesh has not given Muslim candidates tickets.

The politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a tough fight between the ruling Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming 17th state assembly elections.