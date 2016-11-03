Akhilesh Yada’s Rath Yatra : Brings up OROP suicide

Lucknow, Nov 03: Akhilesh says that amid talk of army pride jawans have been killing themselves. “Yeh sarkar dobara laane ka samay hai. Logon ne shaazish ki, hum thoda sa dagmagaye hai. Lekin mujhe khushi hai ki naujawaano pe, aise yuva aaye hai jo SP ideology ko aage leke jaaenge,” he says.

Earlier, Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav clash with those of his father and uncle at the yatra venue even as all three SP leaders address the crowds.

Akhilesh will take a break to be in Lucknow on November 5 for the silver jubilee celebrations of his party. The function is largely being associated with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, state president of the party. Ironically, while Akhilesh’s rath also has picture of Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, there is no mention of him on Akhilesh’s vikas rath.

“Ek taraf seema pe jaan pe khel ke jawan hume suraksha de rahe hai, wahi jawan aatmahathya bhi kar rahe hai. To yeh sochna padega ki desh kiske haath mei hai aur kaha leke ja rahe hai woh log. Ye desh ki rajneeti badalne ka chunaav hai,” Akhilesh says.

After Mulayam Singh addresses the crowds, Akhilesh enters his Mercedes rath and is off.