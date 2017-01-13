Akhilesh Yadav faction confident of getting ‘cycle’

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Samajwadi Party faction led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is confident of getting the party symbol ‘cycle’, an advocate said on Friday.

Advocate Kapil Sibal told Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi that most MPs and MLAs of the party were with Akhilesh Yadav and so he deserved the ‘cycle’ symbol, advocate Suman Raghav told IANS.

“We are confident the decision will be in our favour,” Raghav said.

While Akhilesh Yadav didn’t attend the hearing, his aides Ram Gopal Yadav, Naresh Agrawal, Kiranmoy Nanda and Neeraj Shekhar did.

Zaidi also heard Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday. He was accompanied by his brother Shivpal Yadav, Ashu Malik and Sanjay Seth.

The poll panel had summoned both the factions for talks over the symbol row.

The Samajwadi Party has been in turmoil for weeks, with the Akhilesh faction replacing Mulayam Singh as the President and annointing the Chief Minister in his place.

Mulayam Singh says the decision is null and void. IANS