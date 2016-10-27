Is Akhilesh Yadav forming a new party? Uncle Ram Gopal Yadav has met EC

Lucknow, Oct 27: Expelled Samajwadi Party leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother, Ram Gopal Yadav, met the Deputy Election Commissioner to understand the basics of registering a political party.

Samajwadi Party observers were taken aback with this new development.

The Mulayam Singh Yadav group, especially Amar Singh, immediately contacted his source in the Election Commission to ascertain the reasons for Ram Gopal Yadav’s visit.

Ram Gopal Yadav was accompanied by a senior advocate of the Supreme Court to help him understand the legal aspects of registration of political parties.

The party is divided over whether Akhilesh Yadav is behind this quiet move, or whether Ram Gopal Yadav is testing waters for forming a new party.

In UP’s first family, it is Ram Gopal Yadav who has been opposed to the political interferance and influence of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhana Gupta.

Delhi political circles say that Akhilesh Yadav’s political party will be launched soon.

On Sunday, Mulayam expelled Ram Gopal, who had had thrown his weight behind Akhilesh, from the party for six years.

Yadav wrote an open letter to the party chief in which he said that the latter was “surrounded by demonic forces”. In the letter, Ramgopal wrote: “Not sad that I have been expelled from the party but I am hurt because of the allegations that have been levelled against me. It is not a crime to meet leaders from any other political party in a democracy. Whether I am in SP or not I will continue to extend my support to Akhilesh Yadav till he becomes CM. Mulayam Singh Yadav is not just my elder brother but also my ‘guru’ in politics, currently is surrounded by evil powers.”