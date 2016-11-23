Akhilesh Yadav instructs officials to deal sympathetically with people in Bank queues

Lucknow, Nov 23: A day after suspending two police officers, including a superintendent of police, for lathi-charging people outside a Fatehpur bank, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav instructed top officials to deal sympathetically with those standing in queues trying to withdraw money or exchange notes.

‘The state government is with the people who are facing problems in the wake of demonetisation, and will provide all help possible,’ Akhilesh said in a statement.

Instructing district magistrates and police superintendents to deal with all sections of society with a sympathetic and sensitive attitude, the chief minister warned respective district administrations that those found responsible for inappropriate behaviour with people will face stern action.

The chief minister also directed all DMs to ensure that farmers do not face any problem in procuring seeds, fertilisers and other goods since rabi sowing is currently on.