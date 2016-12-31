Akhilesh Yadav says Samajwadi Party belongs to ‘hardworking’ Mulayam Singh

Lucknow, Dec. 31 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he respects Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav whose hard work can’t be overlooked.

He was speaking at a meeting with party MLAs at his residence after being suspended from the party for six years.

Hundreds of Akhilesh Yadav’s supporters clashed with party supremo Mulayam Yadav’s supporters outside the party office here.

“We are performing a ‘havan’, with the hope that Netaji and Shivpal ji will get some wisdom,” said an Akhilesh’s supporter.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam called a meeting of all 393 candidates announced by him to contest next assembly election.

Akhilesh, too, convened a meeting of MLAs as a showdown against his father to establish that the majority of Samajwadi Party MLAs are with him. But Akhilesh left his meeting midway to meet his father Mulayam Singh with party leader Azam Khan and Abu Azmi.

Mulayam yesterday expelled Akhilesh and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.

(ANI)